MOSCOW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest lender Sberbank has placed a three-year Eurobond worth 25 billion roubles ($831.77 million), a banking source told Reuters.

The yield of the paper is set at 7 percent.

Barclays and Sberbank CIB arranged the deal. ($1 = 30.0565 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Yelena Orekhova; Writing by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Lidia Kelly)