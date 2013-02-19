Russia's Sberbank hires banks for Turkish lira Eurobond-source

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s top lender, has hired banks to arrange meetings with investors to test market interest towards possible Eurobond issue denominated in Turkish liras, a banking source told Reuters.

He added that Sberbank has mandated HSBC, JP Morgan and its own investment banking unit Sberbank CIB to arrange a series of investor meetings in London on Feb 20. The deal, if happens, would be a first of such kind for Sberbank.

Last year, Sberbank acquired Turkish DenizBank as a part of its goal to transform into the global financial institution. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)