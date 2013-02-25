FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sberbank sets initial price guidance for Turkish lira bond-IFR
February 25, 2013

Sberbank sets initial price guidance for Turkish lira bond-IFR

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s top lender Sberbank has set initial price guidance of around 7.50 percent on a semi-annual yield for its five-year Eurobond issue denominated in Turkish liras, IFR reported.

The Thomson Reuters news and analytical service said on Monday that HSBC, JP Morgan and Sberbank CIB were arranging the deal for the bank, which bought Turkey’s DenizBank last year but didn’t print Turkish bonds before.

Russian borrowers have raised $13.4 billion in Eurobond deals so far this year, compared with $53 billion for the last year as a whole. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

