Sberbank raises 550 mln Turkish liras via Eurobond-sources
#Credit Markets
February 26, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

Sberbank raises 550 mln Turkish liras via Eurobond-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s top lender, has raised 550 million Turkish liras ($307 million) in a five-year Eurobond issue, pricing the deal to yield 7.4 percent based on the bond’s twice-yearly coupons, two banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

For Sberbank, which bought Turkish DenizBank last year, it was a first deal in liras.

Russian borrowers have raised almost $14 billion in Eurobond deals so far this year, including the last bond printed by Sberbank, compared with $53 billion for the last year as a whole. ($1 = 1.7942 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

