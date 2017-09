MOSCOW, June 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest bank Sberbank is looking to raise up to 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion) in a five-year eurobond issue, a banking source told Reuters.

RIA news agency reported earlier on Wednesday that Sberbank had appointed several European investment banks to arrange the issue. Sberbank declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Elena Orekhova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)