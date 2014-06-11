FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia's Sberbank seeks up to 1 bln euros in 5-year Eurobond issue -source
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 11, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's Sberbank seeks up to 1 bln euros in 5-year Eurobond issue -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote from source, detail)

MOSCOW, June 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest lender Sberbank is looking to raise up to 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion) in a five-year Eurobond issue, a banking source told Reuters.

“The bank is going to try to raise 1 billion euros for five years and will test investors’ interest whether such a deal is possible,” the source said, adding that the bank would soon meet investors to discuss the issue.

Sberbank declined to comment.

A source close to the bank told the RIA news agency that Sberbank had appointed several European investment banks to arrange the issue. It was not immediately clear which banks had been appointed.

The cost of borrowing for Russian firms has risen sharply due to the Ukraine crisis, with many investors shunning Russian assets after the West imposed sanctions on Russian companies and individuals.

But there have been signs of easing in the worst conflict between Moscow and the West, with local markets and the rouble recovering to levels seen before Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea in March.

Last week, Russia’s largest private lender Alfa Bank issued the first corporate Eurobond after the crisis, selling the three-year 350-million euro paper at an yield of 5.50 percent. ($1 = 34.3645 Russian Rubles) (Reporting by Elena Orekhova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.