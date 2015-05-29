CORRECTED-Russia's Sberbank says European arm returns funding of more than $1 bln

(Corrects to clarify Sberbank Europe replaced Sberbank-provided funding with funding, not loans, from local markets)

MOSCOW, May 29 (Reuters) - Sberbank Europe AG, the European unit of Russia’s top bank Sberbank, has returned to its parent company more than $1 billion in funding, having replaced it with local market funding, Sberbank’s Chief Financial Officer Alexander Morozov said on Friday.

“Sberbank Europe has paid off more than $1 billion of Sberbank funding. The remaining several hundred million will be paid off in the middle of the year,” Morozov told reporters. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)