Russia's Sberbank says European arm returns funding of more than $1 bln

MOSCOW, May 29 (Reuters) - Sberbank Europe AG, the European unit of Russia’s top bank Sberbank, has returned the parent company more than $1 billion in funding, having replaced it with local market loans, Sberbank’s Chief Financial Officer Alexander Morozov said on Friday.

“Sberbank Europe has paid off more than $1 billion of Sberbank funding. The remaining several hundred million will be paid off in the middle of the year,” Morozov told reporters. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Jason Bush)