Russia's Sberbank sees return on equity closer to 10 pct in 2015 - analysts

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s top lender, sees its cost of risk next year at around the same level as this year, two analysts said, after meeting the bank’s executives on Tuesday.

Both analysts, who asked not to be named, said state-controlled Sberbank saw its 2015 return on equity - a key measure of profitability - close to 10 percent rather than around 15 percent as previously forecast.

They added that all forecasts were made before the central bank decided overnight to sharply hike its key interest rate to 17 percent in a move to curb a slide in the rouble. Sberbank’s press office said it planned to issue an official statement on the meeting with analysts soon. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)