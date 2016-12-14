Russia's Sberbank sees 2017 return on equity in high teens - presentation

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest bank Sberbank said in a presentation on Wednesday it forecast 2017 return on equity - a measure of profitability - in the high teens.

Sberbank also said it expected its net interest margin next year to be stable year on year, while its cost of risk would be at 160-180 basis points.

It also predicted in the presentation that its operating expenditure would grow in 2017 slower than inflation. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Kira Zavyalova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)