Russia's Sberbank sees 2017 return on equity in high teens - presentation
December 14, 2016 / 8:49 AM / 10 months ago

Russia's Sberbank sees 2017 return on equity in high teens - presentation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest bank Sberbank said in a presentation on Wednesday it forecast 2017 return on equity - a measure of profitability - in the high teens.

Sberbank also said it expected its net interest margin next year to be stable year on year, while its cost of risk would be at 160-180 basis points.

It also predicted in the presentation that its operating expenditure would grow in 2017 slower than inflation. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Kira Zavyalova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

