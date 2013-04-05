FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sberbank outlines 5-year plan to improve efficiency
#Credit Markets
April 5, 2013 / 2:21 PM / 4 years ago

Sberbank outlines 5-year plan to improve efficiency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest bank Sberbank outlined this week a five-year plan to investors under which it aims to lower its cost-to-income ratio while maintaining a high return-on-equity, according to a senior executive and a company presentation.

The state-controlled bank, which has forecast profits growth for 2013 but slower loan growth, does not expect to need to raise new capital from the market to fuel its growth in the next year or two, Senior Vice President Anton Karamzin said on Friday after meeting investors in London and New York.

Under its 2014-2018 plan, Sberbank will cut costs by streamlining processes, upgrading its technology and boosting back-office efficiency, as well as moving its branches to areas with higher numbers of clients.

The bank had a cost-to-income ratio of 49 percent in 2012. The cost-income ratio will reduce to 40-45 percent in the years from 2015-2018, the bank predicted in a presentation.

Karamzin said the bank still aimed to sustain “very high returns on equity”. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
