Sberbank's 6-month earnings up 5 pct under Russian reporting

MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Net income at Russia’s biggest lender Sberbank rose 5 percent year-on-year to around 192 billion roubles ($5.8 billion) in the first six months of 2013, boosted by a rise in interest income, the bank said on Friday.

Net interest income rose 15 percent to 333.5 billion roubles in the January to June period, the bank said. Both figures were calculated according to Russian accounting standards (RAS).

Sberbank in May posted a 4 percent fall in first quarter profits under international accounting standards (IFRS) as it set aside $1 billion to cover potential bad loans.

Sberbank’s results under Russian accounting standards are seen as a guide to its performance under international reporting standards. Reporting under RAS is generally seen as less transparent than international standards, as it reflects parent company earnings rather than a group’s consolidated financial performance. ($1 = 33.2000 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom; Writing by Jack Stubbs in London; editing by Megan Davies and Patrick Graham)