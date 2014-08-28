FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Sberbank H1 net profit down 2 pct
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 28, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Sberbank H1 net profit down 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s top lender by assets, said on Thursday its first half net profit was down 2.3 percent to 170.4 billion roubles ($4.7 billion).

Sberbank posted 174.5 billion roubles net profit for the first six months of last year. Sberbank added its loan loss provisions stood at 73.8 billion roubles in the second quarter of 2014, up from 30.9 billion roubles a year ago.

Sberbank added its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was at 10.5 percent, down 10 basis points.

Sberbank is one of five Russian banks subject to European Union sanctions which ban all EU nationals and companies from buying or selling new bonds, equity or other financial instruments it issues with a maturity of more than 90 days.

1 US dollar = 36.2840 Russian rouble Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.