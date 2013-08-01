FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sberbank to name Walmart exec as deputy chairman - paper
#Market News
August 1, 2013

Sberbank to name Walmart exec as deputy chairman - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest bank Sberbank will appoint Lev Khasis, a senior executive of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc, as its first deputy chairman, financial daily Kommersant reported on Thursday.

Khasis joined Walmart in 2011 as senior vice president from X5 Retail Group, Russia’s top food retailer at the time, and has been president and chief executive of new formats for Walmart International.

Sberbank is hoping with his appointment to improve the efficiency of business processes and the speed of decision-making, Kommersant reported, citing unnamed sources.

Sberbank declined to comment. Khasis could not immediately be reached for comment.

