FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia c.bank says Sberbank stake sale possible this year
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 16, 2012 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

Russia c.bank says Sberbank stake sale possible this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank has not given up on the idea of selling a 7.6 percent stake in the country’s largest lender Sberbank this year, Central Bank Chairman Sergei Ignatyev said on Wednesday.

“We are in constant talks, discussions (on Sberbank),” Ignatyev told the Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament.

A decision on the sale of the Sberbank stake is ultimately a matter for the government, although the central bank is the formal majority owner.

Sberbank initially planned to sell the stake last September but postponed the deal after global risk aversion wiped around $1.5 billion off the stake’s value. First Deputy Prime Minister scotched hopes of a near-term sale last month. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.