Russia's Sberbank sees 2.2 pct economic contraction in 2016 if oil averages $35/bbl
January 21, 2016 / 2:39 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Sberbank sees 2.2 pct economic contraction in 2016 if oil averages $35/bbl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s economy would contract by 2.2 percent in 2016 were the oil price to average $35 per barrel, Sberbank, the country’s largest bank, said in presentation to investors on Thursday.

Sberbank also said it expected to achieve a return on equity this year in the low-to-mid teens, and a cost of risk of around 250-300 basis points.

The bank said the core Tier 1 capital adequacy level under Basel 1 rules would be above 9 percent for the Sberbank Group in 2016. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Jason Bush)

