Russia's Sberbank sees small rise in retail lending in 2016

MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest bank Sberbank sees its retail loan book rising by a small amount in 2016, in line with the pace of growth this year, a deputy chairman of the bank said on Wednesday.

Alexander Torbakhov added to reporters that he did not expect to see a rise in overdue loans among Sberbank’s retail book next year.

“The growth rate will be similar to those in this year,” Torbakhov said. In January-November Sberbank’s retail book grew by 1.2 percent, mainly due to mortgage lending. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)