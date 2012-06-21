FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sberbank lends $1 bln to Russian OMK pipe maker
June 21, 2012

Sberbank lends $1 bln to Russian OMK pipe maker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest lender Sberbank will lend 33.8 billion roubles ($1.04 billion) to United Metallurgical Company(OMK) under an agreement signed on Thursday, the steel pipe maker said in a statement.

The 12-year loan will be used to finance the construction of an integrated steel-smelting and pipe mill in the Perm region of the Russian Urals. Earlier, OMK received 21 billion roubles in state guarantees to secure the loan.

Under the agreement OMK also mandated Sberbank to organise its possible future debt issues on the domestic and international markets.

OMK, controlled by its chairman Anatoly Sedykh, is one of Russia’s largest makers of pipes for the oil and gas industry. ($1 = 32.5245 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by John Bowker)

