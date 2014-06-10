FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Sberbank arranges 870 mln euro loan for Slovenske Elektrarne
June 10, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Sberbank arranges 870 mln euro loan for Slovenske Elektrarne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s top lender Sberbank said on Tuesday it had arranged an 870 million euro ($1.18 billion) loan for Slovak electricity firm Slovenske Elektrarne.

The loan to Slovenske Elektrarne, which is controlled by Italian utility Enel, is for seven and a half years, the bank said in a statement.

A 300 million euro tranche of the loan will be insured by the Export Insurance Agency of Russia. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

