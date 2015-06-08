FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Sberbank CIB organises 90 bln rouble credit line for Lukoil
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2015 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Sberbank CIB organises 90 bln rouble credit line for Lukoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - Sberbank CIB, the investment banking arm of Russia’s top bank Sberbank, said on Monday it had organised a revolving credit line for oil producer Lukoil worth 90 billion roubles ($1.60 billion) and lasting until 2018.

Sberbank CIB said in a statement that the new credit facility replaces an existing agreement between Sberbank and Lukoil for a guaranteed credit line worth $1 billion. ($1 = 56.0805 roubles) (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.