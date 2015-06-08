Russia's Sberbank CIB organises 90 bln rouble credit line for Lukoil

MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - Sberbank CIB, the investment banking arm of Russia’s top bank Sberbank, said on Monday it had organised a revolving credit line for oil producer Lukoil worth 90 billion roubles ($1.60 billion) and lasting until 2018.

Sberbank CIB said in a statement that the new credit facility replaces an existing agreement between Sberbank and Lukoil for a guaranteed credit line worth $1 billion. ($1 = 56.0805 roubles) (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)