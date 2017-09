MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s top bank Sberbank will not sell indebted mining company Mechel’s debt at a discount, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the bank’s First Deputy Chief Executive Maxim Poletayev.

Poletayev said earlier that Sberbank was discussing with Russian investors the possible sale of Mechel’s debt and had received offers. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Gareth Jones)