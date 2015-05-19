FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Sberbank files 3.8 bln rouble lawsuit against Mechel - RIA news agency
May 19, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Sberbank files 3.8 bln rouble lawsuit against Mechel - RIA news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s top-lender Sberbank has filed a lawsuit against mining company Mechel for 3.8 billion roubles ($77.74 million), RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing court documents.

Russia’s second largest state bank VTB also filed a lawsuit against the indebted steel and coal producer for 1.9 billion roubles ($38.87 million), RIA reported.

Mechel has been in talks for months with government officials and bank executives over how to restructure its debts. ($1 = 48.8800 roubles) (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

