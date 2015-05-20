FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Sberbank says has offers from Russian investors to buy Mechel's debt - agencies
May 20, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Sberbank says has offers from Russian investors to buy Mechel's debt - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sberbank is discussing with investors the possible sale of indebted mining company Mechel’s debt to the bank and has offers for the debt from Russian investors, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday.

Sberbank’s 1st Deputy Chief Executive Maxim Poletayev also told journalists that VTB and Gazprombank had made serious progress in debt talks with Mechel but that Sberbank had not.

Poletayev said Sberbank was not discussing selling Mechel’s debt to VTB or Gazprombank or other major creditors of the firm. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)

