REFILE-Sberbank to restructure loan owed by Ukraine's Metinvest - Tass
#Basic Materials
May 23, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Sberbank to restructure loan owed by Ukraine's Metinvest - Tass

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes formatting error in Reuters instrument code in first paragraph)

MOSCOW, May 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sberbank is preparing to restructure a loan owed by Ukrainian steel company Metinvest, the Tass news agency reported on Saturday, citing a Sberbank executive.

Metinvest, owned by Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov, took out a 3-year $175 million amortised stand-by loan from Sberbank in March 2011.

“We have Ukrainian loans on our balance (sheet) ... We are preparing restructuring -- this is in particular Akhmetov’s Metinvest,” Tass cited Sberbank’s deputy chairman Maxim Poletaev as saying.

Last month, Metinvest asked creditors for a timeout on debt repayments as it has hardly any cash.

Ukrainian companies are struggling to repay foreign debts because of a collapse in the national currency and slumping revenue caused by recession and conflict in the east of the country. (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Mark Potter)

