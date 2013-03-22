Nabiullina to leave Sberbank supervisory board

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - Elvira Nabiullina, chosen by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin as the next head of the central bank, will leave the supervisory board of Sberbank , its chief executive German Gref said on Friday.

“She (Nabiullina) will have many things to worry about at the central bank,” Gref told journalists after the supervisory board meeting.

Sergey Ignatyev, who is stepping down in June after 11 years at the helm of the central bank, is to remain chairman on the supervisory board of Russia’s biggest lender for another year. The central bank owns a controlling stake in Sberbank.

Shareholders will vote on the candidates for Sberbank’s 17-member supervisory board at an annual meeting on May 31.

Sberbank’s supervisory board on Friday recommended a dividend payment of 2.57 roubles ($0.08) per ordinary and 3.2 roubles per preferred share for 2012. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Jon Boyle)