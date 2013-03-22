FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nabiullina to leave Sberbank supervisory board
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 22, 2013 / 3:16 PM / in 5 years

Nabiullina to leave Sberbank supervisory board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - Elvira Nabiullina, chosen by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin as the next head of the central bank, will leave the supervisory board of Sberbank , its chief executive German Gref said on Friday.

“She (Nabiullina) will have many things to worry about at the central bank,” Gref told journalists after the supervisory board meeting.

Sergey Ignatyev, who is stepping down in June after 11 years at the helm of the central bank, is to remain chairman on the supervisory board of Russia’s biggest lender for another year. The central bank owns a controlling stake in Sberbank.

Shareholders will vote on the candidates for Sberbank’s 17-member supervisory board at an annual meeting on May 31.

Sberbank’s supervisory board on Friday recommended a dividend payment of 2.57 roubles ($0.08) per ordinary and 3.2 roubles per preferred share for 2012. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.