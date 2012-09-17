FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sberbank's SPO order book fully subscribed-sources
September 17, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

Sberbank's SPO order book fully subscribed-sources

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The order book for a 7.6 percent stake in Sberbank, being sold by the Russian state in a $5 billion-plus secondary offering, is fully subscribed, market sources said on Monday.

Russia launched the long-awaited stake sale to reduce its stake to 50 percent plus one voting share, setting a minimum price for the 1.7 billion shares on offer at 91 roubles - a 6 percent discount to Friday’s close of 97.05 roubles. (Reporting By Olga Popova; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Melissa Akin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
