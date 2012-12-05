Sberbank 9-month net profit up 3 pct, beats forecast

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s top lender, posted 262.8 billion roubles ($8.52 billion) in nine month net profit, up 3 percent on the same period last year and beating analysts’ expectations.

A Reuters poll of analysts expected the lender to post 259.1 billion roubles in nine months net profit.

The bank added that it set aside 10.6 billion roubles in nine months loan loss provisions versus a provisions recovery for the same period last year. Its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio stood at 10.2 percent by Sept 30. ($1 = 30.8495 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Megan Davies)