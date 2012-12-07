FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sberbank posts 11-month profit up 12 pct
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 7, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

Sberbank posts 11-month profit up 12 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sberbank reported a 12 percent increase in net profit for the first 11 months of the year, boosted by strong lending.

Reporting under Russian accounting standards, the state-controlled lender said on Friday that net profit stood at 332.3 billion roubles ($10.8 billion), with corporate lending adding 13.7 percent and its retail loan portfolio rising 39.6 percent since the start of the year.

The bank added that its loan-loss provisions were 41.6 billion roubles in the first 11 months, up from 7.3 billion roubles in the same period last year, because of the growth in its loan book.

Sberbank accounts for a third of overall lending in Russia and says that it expects full-year net profit to exceed the $10 billion achieved in 2011.

Its results under local accounting standards are viewed as a good indicator of the bank’s performance under international standards, which are announced a few months later. ($1 = 30.8712 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.