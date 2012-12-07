Sberbank posts 11-month profit up 12 pct

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sberbank reported a 12 percent increase in net profit for the first 11 months of the year, boosted by strong lending.

Reporting under Russian accounting standards, the state-controlled lender said on Friday that net profit stood at 332.3 billion roubles ($10.8 billion), with corporate lending adding 13.7 percent and its retail loan portfolio rising 39.6 percent since the start of the year.

The bank added that its loan-loss provisions were 41.6 billion roubles in the first 11 months, up from 7.3 billion roubles in the same period last year, because of the growth in its loan book.

Sberbank accounts for a third of overall lending in Russia and says that it expects full-year net profit to exceed the $10 billion achieved in 2011.

Its results under local accounting standards are viewed as a good indicator of the bank’s performance under international standards, which are announced a few months later. ($1 = 30.8712 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and David Goodman)