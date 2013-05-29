UPDATE 1-Russia's Sberbank Q1 net profit falls in weakening economy

* Profit down due to high provisions

* Non-performing loans flat at 3.3 pct

* Spike in provisions are due to retail loans - analysts (Adds details, analysts, background)

MOSCOW, May 29 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s top lender, posted a 4 percent fall in first quarter profits as it set aside $1 billion to cover potential bad loans, the bank said on Wednesday, a sign that debtors may be struggling in a weakening economy.

Sberbank, which accounts for around a third of overall lending in Russia, said first quarter net profit was 88.5 billion roubles ($2.8 billion) versus 92.2 billion roubles in the first quarter of last year. A Reuters poll of analysts forecast the bank to post 87.1 billion roubles.

Provisions for possible bad loans rose to 31.8 billion roubles, higher than expected. In the first quarter of last year, Sberbank released 3.2 billion roubles in provisions, boosting net profit.

“This (rise in provisions) is most likely to be linked to quite high retail lending along with overall economic slowdown,” said Mikhail Shlemov, an analyst with VTB Capital.

Russian gross domestic product grew by an annual 1.6 percent in the first quarter, its slowest quarterly pace since late 2009, increasing the risk of a spike in bad loans if unemployment increases.

Sberbank said on Wednesday its loans to legal entities, the bulk of which is corporate loans, added 0.9 percent. Retail lending, which accounts for a quarter of Sberbank’s total loan book, rose 2.6 percent since the start of the year.

Its non-performing loan ratio (NPL) was almost flat at 3.3 percent versus 3.2 percent at the end of last year. In year-on-year terms, NPL was down from 4.8 percent.

Last week, ratings agency Standard & Poor’s said Russian banks could be forced to spend over 400 billion roubles in additional provisions on consumer loans.

In the first quarter Sberbank’s Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio stood at 10.9 percent, up from 10.4 percent at the end of 2012, giving the bank more room to expand its business.

On Tuesday, Chief Executive German Gref reiterated the bank’s forecasts on net profit and lending for this year, set at 370-390 billion roubles and around 15-20 percent, respectively. ($1 = 31.4850 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; editing by Megan Davies and Elizabeth Piper)