Sberbank Q2 net profit at 83.1 bln rbls, beats forecast
August 29, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Sberbank Q2 net profit at 83.1 bln rbls, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s top lender, posted 83.1 billion roubles ($2.60 billion) in second quarter net profit, down 7 percent on a year earlier but still beating analysts’ forecasts.

Analysts had expected state-controlled Sberbank to show a 9 percent decline in earnings to 81.2 billion roubles due to provisions for possible bad loans.

In the first half of this year, net profit was at 175.3 billion roubles versus a poll of 173.4 billion roubles.

The lender said on Wednesday it wrote back 1.1 billion roubles in first half provisions for possible bad loans. ($1 = 32.0150 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

