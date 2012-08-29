UPDATE 2-Sberbank results boost prospects of share sale

(Corrects bullet point to read 0.03 percent, not 0.3 percent)

By Katya Golubkova

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Sberbank posted better than expected results on Wednesday thanks to lower provisioning against bad loans, clearing the way potentially for a long-awaited $5 billion sale of some of the state’s shares in Russia’s biggest bank.

Sberbank, which currently ranks as Europe’s third-biggest bank by market value after HSBC and Santander, reported a 7 percent drop in its second-quarter net profit to 83.1 billion roubles ($2.6 billion), better than the average market forecast of 81.2 billion.

The result, helped by a much lower than expected provision of 2.1 billion roubles, sent Sberbank shares to a four-month high of 95.5 roubles before settling back to trade at 94.43 roubles, down 0.03 percent by 0957 GMT.

A price of 100 roubles is viewed as a minimum by management to sell 7.6 percentage points of the government’s holding of 57.6 percent.

“Placing shares after such strong results is much easier. The fact that there are no provisions for possible bad loans indicates that the lender wants to improve results before privatisation,” UBS analyst Dmitry Vinogradov said.

The state share sale, a part of a wider state privatisation drive, was initially scheduled for last year but was repeatedly postponed due to fragile markets. Privatisation has stalled since Vladimir Putin returned to the Kremlin in May.

After the results Sberbank has a legal window of 60 days to go ahead with the public offering. Chief Executive German Gref has said that September would be “a good time” if markets allow.

STRONG RESULTS

Sberbank accounts for a third of overall lending in Russia and holds almost half of retail deposits, and its liquid stock is seen by investors as a proxy for Russia’s broader economic health.

In the first half as a whole, the lender wrote back 1.1 billion roubles in provisions and said its non-performing loan ratio was at 3.4 percent at June 30, down from 4.9 percent at the start of the year.

Net profits for the first half of 2012 were 175.3 billion roubles, ahead of forecasts for 173.4 billion roubles.

“The fact that Sberbank did not increase provisions means it does not see negative trends (in the economy),” Vinogradov said.

On Tuesday the economy ministry lifted its 2012 economic growth forecast to 3.5 percent from 3.4 percent, although that rate lags the 4.3 percent growth seen in the previous two years.

Sberbank said on Wednesday its corporate lending expanded by 7.9 percent while retail lending rose by 29 percent since the start of the year, leading to a slight drop in its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio to 11.2 percent from 11.6 percent at the end of 2011.

The lender added that its net interest margin was slightly down at 6 percent in the first half of the year from 6.2 percent in the same period last year.

Russian banks have been raising deposit rates to attract funds and meet demand for credit, with competition for funding exerting downward pressure on margins.

Sberbank had earlier expected to keep its net interest margin at between 6.2 and 6.4 percent this year after 6.4 percent in 2011.

“The lender managed to balance loan rates despite an increase in funding costs and to keep margins,” said Olga Belenkaya, an analyst with Sovlink. ($1=32.0150 Russian roubles) (Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Zlata Garasyuta; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)