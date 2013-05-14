Russia's Sberbank 4-month profit up 1.3 pct y/y

MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank by assets, posted a 1.3 percent rise in profits for the first four months of 2013 under local accounting standards, boosted by higher retail lending, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

It reported 128.9 billion roubles ($4.1 billion) in net profit, up from 127.3 billion roubles the same period a year ago.

The bank said its loans to legal entities - the bulk of which are corporate loans - were down 0.1 percent, while retail lending added 6 percent.

Russian banks, of which Sberbank, VTB and Gazprombank are the largest, have been increasing high-margin retail lending as corporate demand weakens following a slowdown in both global and domestic economic growth.

Russia’s official economic growth forecast has been cut to 2.4 percent for this year, which would be its worst year since 2009, but still higher than for Europe, Moscow’s key export market.

Retail spending, however, is still growing, as a rising middle class continues to buy consumer goods and spend on travel.

Sberbank, which controls around a third of overall lending in Russia, said on Tuesday it had set aside 37.4 billion roubles in provisions for possible bad loans during the four months versus 6.7 billion roubles the same period last year.

Sberbank sees its corporate loan portfolio growing at 13.5-14 percent this year, and is considering cutting lending rates to boost demand, deputy chief executive Andrey Donskikh told Reuters last month.

Sberbank’s results under Russian accounting standards (RAS) are seen as a guide to its quarterly earnings under international reporting standards. Sberbank plans to publish consolidated first quarter results on May 29.

Reporting under RAS is generally seen as less transparent than international standards, as it reflects parent company earnings rather than a group’s consolidated financial performance. Russian authorities are pressing companies to fully switch to international reporting standards. ($1 = 31.3567 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Megan Davies and Douglas Busvine)