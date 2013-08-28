Sberbank Q2 net profit up to 86 bln rbls, matches fcast

MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s top lender by assets, said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit rose by 3.5 percent, year-on-year, to 86 billion roubles ($2.6 billion), in line with market expectations.

Sberbank also said it had set aside 30.9 billion roubles against potential bad loans, slightly more than the 30.2 billion forecast in a Reuters poll. Analysts had forecast a 85.8 billion rouble net profit. ($1 = 33.1844 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)