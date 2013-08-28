FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sberbank Q2 net profit up to 86 bln rbls, matches fcast
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 28, 2013 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

Sberbank Q2 net profit up to 86 bln rbls, matches fcast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s top lender by assets, said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit rose by 3.5 percent, year-on-year, to 86 billion roubles ($2.6 billion), in line with market expectations.

Sberbank also said it had set aside 30.9 billion roubles against potential bad loans, slightly more than the 30.2 billion forecast in a Reuters poll. Analysts had forecast a 85.8 billion rouble net profit. ($1 = 33.1844 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.