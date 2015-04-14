FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Sberbank cuts forecast for bad loan provisions - CEO
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 14, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Sberbank cuts forecast for bad loan provisions - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s top bank Sberbank will need to create no more than 600 billion roubles ($11.62 billion) in loan-loss provisions this year, its Chief Executive German Gref said on Tuesday, having previously forecast 1 trillion roubles.

“Initially this year we saw that volumes may amount to 1 trillion roubles. Now we are much more moderate in our estimates. We first cut this figure to 600 billion roubles and now see that it may be even lower,” Gref told reporters. ($1 = 51.6570 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.