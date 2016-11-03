Russia's Sberbank CIB plans office move to save on rent

MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia's largest bank, Sberbank , plans to save on renting office space in Moscow by moving staff to its headquarters, further from the centre, in the next few months, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

State-run Sberbank has been among Russia's best-performing banks during an economic crisis that started in 2014 as the West imposed sanctions over the Ukraine conflict and oil prices collapsed.

But its managers, widely regarded as more prudent than executives at other Russian state banks, want it to tighten spending to maintain its financial performance.

Sberbank CIB, the investment-banking arm of Sberbank, will move most of its employees from a building near Red Square to one about 6.3 kilometres (4 miles) away by the end of the year, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Traders and analysts will stay at Sberbank's CIB office space in the Romanov Dvor centre, regarded as Moscow's most prestigious business area, for longer. Other departments will be moved to Sberbank's headquarters on Vavilova Street in November or December, the person said.

Another person close to the bank later confirmed those plans.

Sberbank CIB was founded in 1991 as Troika Dialog. It moved to Romanov Dvor nearly a decade ago, before Sberbank took it over in 2012.

According to an international real estate consultant in Moscow, Romanov Dvor is one of the most expensive office spaces in Moscow, charging $950 per square meter a year before taxes and utility payments, compared to an average Moscow price for class A office space of up to $400 per square meter a year.

Sberbank CIB occupies 5,700 square metres in the office centre, which means annual rent there could be more than $5.4 million, the consultant said.

"Uniting under one roof will allow (us) to streamline the business processes of CIB with other departments of the bank and with its biggest clients," Sberbank CIB said in an e-mailed statement in response to a Reuters request for comment.

Sberbank's press service said the bank was optimising costs and that the relocation of Sberbank CIB to its own building was a matter of time. ($1 = 63.6075 roubles) (Additional reporting by Olga Sichkar; Editing by Alexander Winning/Ruth Pitchford)