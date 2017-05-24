FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Sberbank expects Russian economy to recover amid rate cuts in 2017
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 24, 2017 / 2:21 PM / 3 months ago

Sberbank expects Russian economy to recover amid rate cuts in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank could cut its key rate to 8 percent by the end of the year, paving the way for an acceleration in an economic recovery, the chief economist at Russia's largest lender Sberbank said on Wednesday.

Speaking on a conference call after Sberbank reported a record high net profit, Julia Tseplyaeva also said an economic recession in Russia was over.

The central bank, which is set to hold five more rate-setting meetings by the end of the year, last cut its key rate to 9.25 percent in April. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.