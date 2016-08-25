FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russia's Sberbank improves 2016 guidance after record profit
#Financials
August 25, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

Russia's Sberbank improves 2016 guidance after record profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Russia's top bank Sberbank on Thursday improved its guidance for certain financial metrics for this year, according to a presentation.

Sberbank said it now expects return on equity in 2016 in the high teens, versus previous guidance of mid-to-high teens, and cost of risk of around 200 basis points (bps) versus 200-250 bps previously.

It also said on Thursday it saw the Russian economy contracting by 0.5 percent in 2016 with an average Urals oil price of $41 per barrel, a smaller fall than was seen before.

Earlier on Thursday Sberbank posted record quarterly profit in the second quarter. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
