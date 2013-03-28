UPDATE 3-Russia's Sberbank reports record profit as loans surge

* Net profit at record 347.9 bln roubles in 2012

* Retail lending up 57 pct, helped by acquisitions

* Analysts warn of potential bad loans, costs

* Deputy CEO says consumer loans stable, watching credit card loans (Adds deputy CEO comment)

By Katya Golubkova

MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest bank Sberbank beat analysts’ forecast with a record profit for 2012, helped by a sharp rise in lending, something analysts were watching for signs of an increase in bad loans.

Analysts warned that a surge in retail lending, in particular in unsecured loans such as credit cards, could increase the risk of bad loans, forcing the bank to keep higher provisions and lowering future profits.

The bank sought to calm those worries at a conference call on Thursday, saying that while the quality of its consumer loans was stable, it was watching the credit card business for any deterioration in loan profile.

“The quality of street sales of credit cards... is worse than the general loan book,” said Deputy Chief Executive Alexander Morozov. He did not give specific figures, but said the share of credit card loans in the bank’s overall portfolio was small.

The state-controlled bank, which controls a third of overall lending in Russia, earlier reported its retail loans had grown 57.1 percent, leading to a 32 percent rise in its gross loan portfolio.

The rise in loans was helped by Sberbank’s acquisition of DenizBank in Turkey, and VBI, which has operations across eastern Europe. Without these deals, corporate and retail loans were still up 16.1 percent and 43.2 percent respectively.

Russian banks are aggressively switching to retail lending with corporate demand for loans slower due to weak economies in Russia and its key export market, the European Union. Still, Sberbank’s corporate loans were up 31.6 percent.

“Good results... but we still think that such rapid loan portfolio growth has to affect its quality,” said Andrei Klapko, an analyst with Gazprombank.

Shares closed up 1.8 percent at 98.60 roubles. They have been on a downward trend since touching a five-year high of 111.50 on February 14.

RECORD PROFIT

The bank made a net profit of 347.9 billion roubles ($11.2 billion) last year, just above analysts’ average forecast of 344.2 billion. Analysts said the 10 percent rise in profit was helped by lower-than-expected provisions.

“The result was driven mostly by the increase of the Group’s loan portfolio,” the bank said in a statement.

Sberbank set aside 21.5 billion roubles to cover potential bad loans, compared with market expectations of 29.7 billion roubles. In 2011, despite a growing loan book, the bank wrote back 1.2 billion roubles of provisions.

Sberbank’s non-performing loan ratio was down to 3.2 percent of the total in 2012 from 4.9 percent in 2011.

With loans growing, Sberbank’s Tier 1 capital, a measure of a bank’s financial health, fell 1.2 percentage points from last year to 10.4 percent, its lowest level since 2006.

Banks across the world are retaining profits or raising new capital to keep a strong buffer to absorb possible shocks. They are balancing this with shareholders’ demand for higher dividends.

Sberbank said it planned to pay 58.7 billion roubles in 2012 dividends, or 17 percent of its net profit.

Analysts noted that Sberbank had managed to keep net interest margin at 6.2 percent in the fourth quarter, but that costs were rising.

“We were disappointed by increase in costs which are rising for the last couple of reporting periods,” said Gazprombank’s Klapko.

Operating expenses rose 32.1 percent to 451.4 billion roubles last year, mainly due to higher personnel expenses and investments into IT services.

The bank made a fourth-quarter net profit of 85.1 billion roubles, up 41.6 percent and ahead of analysts’ forecast of 81.4 billion. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Jason Bush, Mark Potter and Clelia Oziel)