Sberbank 2013 net profit rises 13 pct
January 15, 2014 / 7:02 AM / 4 years ago

Sberbank 2013 net profit rises 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest bank Sberbank said on Wednesday its full year 2013 net profit under Russian accounting standards rose 13 percent, held back by a spike in bad loan provisions as the economy slowed.

Net profit increased to 392.6 billion roubles ($11.8 billion) compared with 346.2 billion in 2012, the state-controlled lender said in a statement.

It set aside a total of 97.3 billion roubles to cover potential bad loans last year, up from 29.9 billion the year earlier. ($1 = 33.3130 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)

