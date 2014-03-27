FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Sberbank 2013 net profit up 4 pct, misses target
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Sberbank 2013 net profit up 4 pct, misses target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s biggest bank, posted a 4.1 percent rise in 2013 earnings to 362 billion roubles ($10.20 billion) due to increased lending.

But the bank failed to meet its target because of a hike in provisions for loan-losses amid a deteriorating economy. Last August, the lender trimmed its estimate for full-year net profit to 370 billion roubles, at the lower end of a previous forecast range of 370-390 billion roubles. ($1 = 35.5012 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.