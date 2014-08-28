Russia's Sberbank to work on costs, non-performing loans

MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s top lender, needs to work more aggressively on costs and non-performing loans but is sticking to its strategic business goals despite Western sanctions, Chief Executive German Gref told a conference call on Thursday.

“We remain optimistic of our ability to reach all our strategic goals and I think we will not turn away from this path,” he said.

Alexander Morozov, Chief Financial Officer, told the same call Sberbank expects its net interest margin to be a little lower in 2014 compared to 2013. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)