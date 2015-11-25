UPDATE 2-Russia's Sberbank to boost dividends, beats profit forecasts

(Recasts with dividend forecast, CFO quotes)

By Oksana Kobzeva

MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s top lender Sberbank expects to make dividend payments amounting to 20 percent of its net profit for 2015, Chief Financial Officer Alexander Morozov said on Wednesday

Last year Sberbank paid out 3.5 percent of its net profit in dividends and the slated increase should encourage investors who see the state bank as a barometer for the wider health of the Russian economy.

The bank reported a third-quarter net profit of 65.1 billion roubles ($997.40 million) on Wednesday, beating analysts’ forecasts but down 8.2 percent year on year.

Analysts had forecast profit of 61.4 billion roubles for the quarter to Sept. 30, against 70.9 billion roubles in the same period last year.

Like other large Russian state lenders, Sberbank has been hit by Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict and a profit-sapping economic slowdown that has increased the number of bad loans on its books.

Morozov declined to give a profit forecast for 2015 but said he expects further improvements in the bank’s net interest margin. “What forecasts can you give if your situation changes so radically every day?” he said on a telephone call with investors.

“‘Black swans’, which you didn’t know about and have a radical impact on all parameters of your business, constantly appear.”

Overdue loans increased to 5.4 percent of the bank’s overall lending, up from 4.9 percent in the second quarter, chiefly because of non-performing loans in the corporate sector, Sberbank said, adding that the debt was more than covered by its reserves because of collateral on the overdue loans.

Sberbank has proved more resilient than rivals, with households and firms concerned about the impact of the country’s economic crisis moving deposits to the centuries-old lender.

Sberbank shares were up 2.76 percent by 1700 GMT. ($1 = 65.2700 roubles) (Writing by Alexander Winning and Jack Stubbs; Editing by Mark Heinrich)