Russia's Sberbank beats forecast with Q2 profit of 54.6 bln roubles

MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s top bank Sberbank said on Wednesday it made 54.6 billion roubles ($786 million) in net profit in the second quarter, beating analysts’ forecasts but still 44 percent lower than a year earlier.

Analysts had estimated the bank would make 41.2 billion roubles of profit in the second three months of the year, versus 97.5 billion roubles in the same period in 2014.

Sberbank, like other large Russian state banks, is under Western sanctions over Russia’s role in the Ukraine conflict. It has also been hurt by an economic slowdown that has caused a spike in bad loans. ($1 = 69.4600 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; editing by Katya Golubkova)