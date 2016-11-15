FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Russia's Sberbank says Q3 net profit rises to 137 bln roubles
November 15, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 9 months ago

Russia's Sberbank says Q3 net profit rises to 137 bln roubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest bank Sberbank made 137 billion roubles ($2.09 billion) in third-quarter net profit, the company said on Tuesday, narrowly beating forecasts.

Analysts had predicted the bank would make 136 billion roubles of profit, versus 65 billion roubles a year earlier.

Sberbank said on Tuesday its third-quarter provision charge was 101.7 billion roubles, more than the 99.9 billion roubles that analysts had expected.

Its third-quarter cost of risk was at 2.1 percent and its return on equity at 20.5 percent.

$1 = 65.5409 roubles Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

