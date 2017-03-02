FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Sberbank beats forecasts in Q4 with 141.8 bln rouble profit
#Financials
March 2, 2017 / 7:19 AM / 6 months ago

Russia's Sberbank beats forecasts in Q4 with 141.8 bln rouble profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, made 141.8 billion roubles ($2.4 billion) of net profit in the fourth quarter, the bank said on Thursday, more than analysts had forecast.

The fourth-quarter result helped Sberbank make an overall profit of 541.9 billion roubles last year.

"Sberbank emerged from the crisis stronger than before," Sberbank CEO German Gref said in a statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast Sberbank would make 117 billion roubles of profit in the fourth quarter and 517 billion roubles of profit in 2016. ($1 = 58.4721 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

