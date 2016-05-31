Sberbank's Gref sees Russian banks making 700-800 bln rouble profit in 2016

MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - Russian banks will make around 700-800 billion roubles ($10.6-12.1 billion) in profit in 2016, the chief executive of Russia’s top bank Sberbank said.

“The first quarter showed banks already feel significantly better,” German Gref told Rossiya-24 television in an interview broadcast on Tuesday.

Sberbank reported record first-quarter profit of 117.7 billion roubles last week.

Nevertheless, slightly over half of Russian banks were loss-making in the first three months of the year, Gref said. Russia’s banking system consists of around 700 banks, with Sberbank, VTB and Gazprombank being the largest by assets.

The central bank expects Russian banks to make around 500 billion roubles in profit this year, versus profit of 192 billion roubles in 2015.

Gref added that when Russian authorities eventually choose to reduce their stake in Sberbank, it would be sensible for the central bank’s stake to be sold in small portions. The central bank holds a 50 percent plus one share in Sberbank. ($1 = 65.9300 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)