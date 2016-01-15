FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sberbank CEO says views idea of selling stake in bank positively
January 15, 2016 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

Sberbank CEO says views idea of selling stake in bank positively

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Russia’s Sberbank said on Friday he viewed the idea of the state selling off part of its stake in the bank positively, a day after the country’s economy minister urged the government to consider doing just that.

“I have said many times that I view the idea of privatising Sberbank only positively,” German Gref, Sberbank’s CEO, told reporters. Gref said there was no substantive discussion between the government and the bank on the subject for now however.

The Russian government controls a 50 percent plus 1 share in Sberbank. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Masha Tsvetkova and Andrew Osborn)

