Russia's Sberbank posts 117.7 bln roubles in Q1 profit, beats f'cast
May 25, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

Russia's Sberbank posts 117.7 bln roubles in Q1 profit, beats f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s top bank Sberbank on Wednesday posted 117.7 billion roubles in first-quarter net profit, almost four times higher than a year earlier.

Analysts had expected Sberbank to make net profit of 106 billion roubles in the first three months of the year.

It made 30.6 billion roubles of net profit in the first quarter of 2015.

Sberbank is one of several large Russian state banks under Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis but has outperformed rivals during Russia’s economic crisis. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

