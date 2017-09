MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s top lender, has arranged a credit line of 40 billion roubles ($596 million) to RusHydro, Sberbank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sberbank added that the credit line was open for 11 years. ($1 = 67.1200 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)