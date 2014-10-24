FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Russia's Sberbank challenges Western sanctions in European Court
October 24, 2014

UPDATE 1-Russia's Sberbank challenges Western sanctions in European Court

Reuters Staff

(Adds context, detail)

MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s top bank Sberbank said on Friday it had launched a legal challenge in a European Union court over Western sanctions imposed on the bank over the Ukraine crisis.

The EU imposed sanctions on Sberbank over the summer, restricting its access to international capital, in a move linked to Russia’s role in the separatist conflict in Ukraine.

The state-controlled bank is an important lender to Russia’s $2 trillion economy but is grappling with a weakening economic outlook exacerbated by the sanctions.

Sberbank said in a statement that it had filed its legal challenge on Thursday at the European General Court. It said it would not elaborate on the terms of the challenge, in accordance with usual practice for such cases. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Jason Bush)

